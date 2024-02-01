Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo police appeal for information about missing woman Kelly

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated February 1 2024 - 11:31am, first published 11:23am
Kelly has been missing since January 28. Picture supplied.
Bendigo police are appealing to the public for information regarding missing woman Kelly, last seen in the Seville area of the Yarra Ranges.

