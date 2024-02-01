Bendigo police appeal for information about missing woman Kelly

Bendigo police are appealing to the public for information regarding missing woman Kelly, last seen in the Seville area of the Yarra Ranges.
The 41-year-old was last seen on January 28 and is described as 172cm tall with a medium build and long, dark brown hair.
Police believe she may be travelling in the Bendigo and Greensborough areas in a white VW Tiguan Wagon with registration BQL686.
Police and family are concerned for Kelly's wellbeing due to her disappearance being out of character.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bendigo police on (03) 5448 1300.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.