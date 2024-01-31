Bendigo Advertiser
Trains resuming after firefighters put out Malmsbury train station fire

By Jenny Denton, Tom O'Callaghan, and Jonathon Magrath
· Updated January 31 2024 - 8:51pm, first published 5:54pm
Firefighters work on a ladder platform to douse the still smoking roof of the stationmaster's house at Malmsbury.

UPDATE, 6.45pm: Trains can resume on the Bendigo line after firefighters deemed a fire at the Malmsbury Railway Station under control.

