Trains resuming after firefighters put out Malmsbury train station fire

UPDATE, 6.45pm: Trains can resume on the Bendigo line after firefighters deemed a fire at the Malmsbury Railway Station under control.
Firefighters were called to the train station at about 5.30pm on Wednesday, January 31.
Crews discovered the Old Station Masters House next to the station was on fire, with one room fully involved and fire in the roof space according to a CFA spokesperson.
The roof of the building appeared to be partially destroyed and internal damage was unclear at time of writing.
The incident was declared under control at 6.34pm.
Breathing apparatus crews were required and Powercor were called to assist.
Trains were initially stopped and replaced by coaches, however could resume at reduced speed.
EARLIER: V/Line is scrambling to replace train services as a fire burns out of control at Malmsbury's train station.
Coaches will replace trains between Kyneton and Castlemaine.
EARLIER: A fire continues to burn out of control at Malmsbury's historic train station.
The station is one of the oldest in Victoria and was built in 1862.
It is not yet clear how bad the damage is, or which part of the complex the fire broke out in.
Firefighters were earlier paged to reports of smoke rising from the station's roof.
They quickly declared more trucks would be needed.
EARLIER: Trains are being stopped after a fire broke out at Malmsbury's train station.
The fire broke out a short time ago.
At least one room at the station is fully alight, the Bendigo Advertiser understands.
Five CFA trucks are already on scene and more are on the way.
Fire Rescue Victoria has also dispatched trucks.
It is not clear how long any train services might be stopped.
V/Line says the 5.29 train from Southern Cross could be delayed by 30 minutes, at this stage.
