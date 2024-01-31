James has lost the love of his life. A walking group is there for him

Last year, James* lost the love of his life.
But a group of walking enthusiasts are making sure he is not being left alone as he deals with the death of his wife of 50 years.
James is part of a bereavement walking group that pounds the pavements every week in Bendigo.
Everyone who steps out with the group understands what he is going through. They have lost someone special too.
"I find that, because living by yourself is difficult ... the walkers group gives you the chance to get out of the house and mix with other people," he said.
"Otherwise, the other six days of the week you are just sitting at home by yourself."
Roz* is another member of the walking group.
She said her loss had been extremely tough, even if people could be forgiven for thinking she was handling it well.
"You just feel really alone at times," Roz said.
"I was back at work and functioning - people think you're functioning but there is still just this big, gaping hole which is obviously still there now."
The group is run through two of Bendigo Health's palliative care units.
It meets every Wednesday for walks around Lake Weeroona and a cuppa.
Bendigo Health social worker Megan Rohde has been involved for nearly eight years and said the friendships forged on the walks helped immensely.
"It is a great opportunity for bereaved to spend time with other people who understand and support them because they have a similar lived experience," she said.
"I think we all know the benefits of being outside. Walking and connections with others is really good for our mental health."
Another walker, Jo*, said friendships can be made even in a short period of time.
"Look at what we have all formed, it is wonderful, in just a couple of weeks, it is really lovely," Jo said.
To be eligible to join the walking group a person has to have had their loved one attend the palliative care unit at Bendigo Health.
* The walkers asked that their last names not be published
