Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Here's four ways you can help our Bendigo Olympians in lead up to Paris

BL
By Ben Loughran
January 31 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A fun run or walk is one of the events on the calender. Picture by Shutterstock
A fun run or walk is one of the events on the calender. Picture by Shutterstock

Neville Kelly is determined to raise as much money as he can for Bendigo athletes taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.