Here's four ways you can help our Bendigo Olympians in lead up to Paris

Neville Kelly is determined to raise as much money as he can for Bendigo athletes taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Mr Kelly will be organising four events; a raffle, a fun run/walk, a sportsman's night and a picnic cabaret in the lead up the international sporting competition.
He said he "loved" supporting Australian athletes and Bendigo athletes.
The raffle will start on March 1, with the fun run/walk at the end of April, the sportsman's in May 11 and the picnic cabaret on the last Saturday in June.
All money raised will go towards helping the Olympians with training, equipment or any other need.
Mr Kelly said he wanted to see the city get behind the cause and help in what ever way they can.
"I am not worried about the money, the money doesn't interest me," he said.
"My main aim is to give the athletes support knowing that the people of Bendigo are going to work for them."
Mr Kelly said the hamper was worth $200 and the fun run/walk was planned to last 10kms.
He said he was also trying to get "the best speakers possible" for the sportsman's night.
Mr Kelly said the planning for the four events was going to be at his own cost and if it was not well supported it could leave him in the lurch.
"We are doing this for the athletes and the support they need," he said.
"We are running shows, we don't want donations all we will do is run the shows and hope that people will support us.
"If they don't support us I'm going to lose thousands of dollars because it is my money going into hiring the halls and getting the tickets printed - so if it is not a success, I'll be down thousands."
