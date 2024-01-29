Bendigo caught up in home builders' 'difficult' restructure push

A home builder with a display home in Bendigo has entered voluntary administration.
ACM - the owner of this masthead - has confirmed Langdon Building has not collapsed, nor is it in liquidation, but has made the call to seek help in restructuring amid prolonged challenging economic conditions.
The Ballarat-based company builds primarily in Ballarat, Bendigo and Geelong regions, as well as Melbourne's western and northern suburbs.
It has locked in Cor Cordis as a voluntary administration early on Monday morning, January 29.
It is expected part of this process will help to continue to move in customers whose homes are near completion.
It is unclear how many customers are affected.
Langdon Building has confirmed all customer contracts were insured and, while construction will likely be paused six weeks for the voluntary administration process, the company had full intentions of getting back on site and finishing customers' homes.
A company statement read seeking help to restructure had been a "difficult decision".
"Builders across Australia continue to face extremely challenging economic conditions and are still dealing with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic (supply and labour shortages). More recently, interest rate rises have impacted sales due to homeowner's ability to obtain finance," Langdon Building's statement read.
"Sadly, Langdon Building was not immune to these external factors, so it made the responsible decision to appoint voluntary administrators to enable a restructure and get the business back into a strong financial position."
Both the Bendigo Advertiser and the Ballarat Courier have seen a letter to customers about the voluntary administration process.
This comes after a string of high-profile builder collapses across the state, such as Porter Davis and the Ballarat-based Bond Homes.
