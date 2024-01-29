Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo caught up in home builders' 'difficult' restructure push

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated January 29 2024 - 5:33pm, first published 3:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Langdon Building locked in Cor Cordis as a voluntary administration early on Monday morning, January 29. Picture by Adam Trafford
Langdon Building locked in Cor Cordis as a voluntary administration early on Monday morning, January 29. Picture by Adam Trafford

A home builder with a display home in Bendigo has entered voluntary administration.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.