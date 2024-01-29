Rival crime gangs blamed for string of arson attacks across state

Rival criminal syndicates fighting for control over Victoria's lucrative trade in illicit tobacco have been blamed for numerous arson attacks across the state.
The firebombing of tobacco stores has generated headlines in Melbourne and beyond since early 2023, with more than 30 outlets targeted between March and October alone.
Over the Christmas/New Year period, there were two attacks on one venue within 24 hours, two stores owned by the same owner firebombed in Moe and Croydon, and a deliberately lit blaze at a cafe linked to an opposing syndicate.
Police believe most of the arson attacks are down to warring outlaw motorcycle, Middle Eastern and other organised crime groups determined to carve off a bigger slice of the pie.
The various gangs involved have sought the physical placement of their illicit product in stores and demanded that owners pay a weekly protection racket "tax".
Specialised taskforce Lunar, set up in January 2024 to investigate the trade, recently announced what it called a major breakthrough in disrupting one of the syndicates involved.
Six men, including a 41-year-old senior Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Gang figure from Werribee and two others believed to be patched Finks members, have been charged with numerous counts of criminal damage by fire and remanded in custody.
A 17-year-old Yarraville boy was also interviewed and released pending further inquiries.
In what detectives say is a familiar and concerning recipe, they allege the gangs are dolling out "smaller" jobs to youths with the help of social media and mobile phones.
Detective Inspector Graham Banks says police know who is involved behind the scenes and are coming after them.
"(These arrests) certainly impact a syndicate who is driving this particular thing," he told reporters on January 13.
"Those involved have a complete lack of regard for the harm they are inflicting on the community and we think it's only a matter of time before someone is killed or seriously hurt in these reckless incidents."
Detective Inspector Banks said due to the significant income illicit tobacco generated, multiple groups were fighting for dominance - including one based overseas.
"It will be an ongoing issue for several months," he said.
"I think we've certainly turned a corner and we're getting far more intelligence. We've made significant arrests but it's not an issue that is going to stop overnight.
"These fires caused significant property damage and have a direct impact of people's livelihoods," Detective Inspector Banks said.
"We've also been extremely clear from the start that these fires have the potential to seriously injure or even kill someone.
"I want to assure the community that we are doing everything we can to hold everyone involved in this risky behaviour to account."
It's believed none of the men arrested, or the victims of the arson attacks are co-operating with police.
The crackdown on the illegal tobacco trade has come with a recent $188.5 million boost to Australian Border Force to disrupt and deter the importation of illegal products, which Treasurer Jim Chalmers says costs the government more than $3 billion in lost revenue every year.
It is not being suggested that the Bendigo fire was the result of any of these factors, and the investigation into the tobacco store blaze in the Hargreaves Mall on January 29 continues to be under police investigation.
With Australian Associated Press
