Birds, sunshine and good vibes at Maiden Gully Australia Day breakfast

There was a good crowd, a positive vibe, sunshine and a strong demand for barbecued food at the Maiden Gully Australia Day celebration on Friday morning.
The Maiden Gully-Marong Lions Club, who have been running the event for close to 30 years, had things well in hand.
A crew of Lions was hard at it on the tongs, wrangling the food queues and getting stuck into the washing up.
It was the first time at the Maiden Gully breakfast for Marilyn McKnight, who had come with her grandchildren.
The retired teacher said she had been involved in many Australia Day celebrations over the years and was impressed with the organisation of the event, particularly the presence of the Bendigo Brass Band.
"It's a lovely setting and you've got the birds too," Ms McKnight said.
"And the weather was kind to us in the end after all that rain."
City of Greater Bendigo Lockwood ward councillor Jen Alden spoke to the small crowd about the meaning of citizenship, referencing the controversy around the January 26 date.
"Last year the City of Greater Bendigo adopted a statement of intent that there needs to be leadership from all levels of government on the issue of Australia Day," she said.
"We must find a way forward that is more inclusive, respectful and understanding."
"Australia Day should be a day for us all, where we acknowledge all aspects of our history, celebrate local and national achievements and genuinely demonstrate that there's room for everyone."
The Lions also presented citizenship awards to seven local students.
The recipients, all from grade six, were selected by their schools for being "all round good kids", who were not only doing well academically but taking care of other students and getting involved in the community.
They were: Lewis Pepper from Lockwood South Primary; Taylah Dudderidge and Caden McCurdy from Lockwood Primary; Ruby Richards and Finn Neivandt from Marong Primary and Jake Hardiman and Alyssa Wadell from Maiden Gully Primary School.
The community also took advantage of the gathering to present lifetime membership of the Maiden Gully Progress Association to Bob and Betty Trellor and Carol Clark.
Between official proceedings the many-piece Bendigo Brass Band heightened the warm and colourful atmosphere with a repertoire that included versions of Midnight Oil's Beds are Burning and AC/DC's TNT.
