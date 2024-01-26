Wedderburn set to get new ambulance station on old primary school site

Wedderburn could soon have a new ambulance station to service the community for the next 50 years.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Loddon Shire Council has agreed to sell a parcel of land on Wilson Street to Ambulance Victoria for the project.
The station would be built next to a proposed aged care facility on the old site of the Wedderburn Primary School.
The council recently voted unanimously for four recommendations:
Ambulance Victoria had previously met with the council in June 2023 to discuss building a branch in Wedderburn.
The council papers said there could be a "risk to the community if AV were unsuccessful in gaining land suitable for a proposed branch".
While a letter from April, 2023 from Ambulance Victoria also in the council papers outlined how the parcel of land would allow any rostered paramedic to respond to an emergency quickly.
"AV's view is that the site will enable community connectivity and deliver exceptional emergency callout for the best possible care," it said.
"AV respects Loddon Mallee Council's commitment to the community and the Lions Clubs proposal for a nursing home on the former Wedderburn Primary School site.
"AV believes that we can work together for both proposals to complement each other, while providing all mutually beneficial outcomes for our community."
The council papers also stated there would be a notice of intention for the sale of the land.
There has been no indication of how much the project would cost or how long before negotiations started before the sale was finalised.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.