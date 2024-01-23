Vida Clarke remembered for her strength, smile and family legacy

One of the region's oldest Indigenous women, Alvida Clarke, will be remembered for her strength, her smile and her "big belly laughs" that could cause everyone around her to dissolve into laughter.
Vida died peacefully on Sunday having turned 101 in December, leaving a lasting legacy among her large family.
Right to the end, Vida maintained her hallmark positive attitude and love of movement and exercise, which had helped her remain living independently in her own home until she was 98.
The proud Ngarrindjeri woman then lived with eldest grand-daughter Faye Clarke for about 18 months, and at Creswick Nursing Home for the past almost 12 months.
"It took her a little while to adjust but once she got into the swing of it she went to activities and things," Faye said.
Family visits would always cheer Vida up and in turn she would cheer them up.
"Her family just love and adore her. Everyone always had a lot of time and thought and care for Grandma," Faye said.
"She would keep her spirit up and enjoy visits from the family - always teasing us about something."
Vida had seven children (three of whom died), as well as 13 grandchildren (two of whom died), was a great grandmother of 19 and great great grandmother of 16 including one who recently passed.
"She had that sadness of loss. That was always painful for her but she doesn't dwell and looks forward all the time," Faye said.
"She just loves babies and little children so all of the little ones would cheer her up if little people came to visit."
Vida's youngest granddaughter Nikki Bell said she "radiated strength and passed it down through generations".
"The big thing for me with her is her smile and laugh - it can just change your mood to reflect how she felt," she said.
"With all our sadness of loss, just the way she handled it and her strength is something we have been able to learn as well. She had hardships in her life and sadness ... but you have to look forward to what comes and that's a massive life lesson I learned from Grandma."
Faye said her grandmother's belly laughs could change the mood of a room.
"She would get into the biggest belly laughs, have tears coming down her eyes, and we would crack up because she was laughing so hard," she said.
"Her house was a place where everyone, a big family, came together to celebrate things."
Vida grew up in Blackford, near Kingston, in South Australia, and moved to the Central Highlands in 1952 with five children and husband Eric, who worked on the railways.
"We have lost a few family members and we are comforted by the fact we feel she will be reunited with them."
Vida Clarke will be farewelled with a service at Pat Cashin Funerals on Monday January 29 before being buried in Creswick.
