Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Haystack fire warning after 50 blazes, including one near Bendigo

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
January 23 2024 - 4:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the hay shed fires in Victoria, in recent weeks. Picture supplied by Wyuna CFA brigade
One of the hay shed fires in Victoria, in recent weeks. Picture supplied by Wyuna CFA brigade

The CFA has responded to 50 hay fires in Victoria in the last two months including one that erupted near Bendigo late last week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.