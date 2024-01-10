Vaping supply ban in force as MP urges youth to stop 'harmful' habit

Bendigo's youth need to stop vaping to prevent potential health problems later in life, according to the city's federal member.
Lisa Chesters has made an impassioned plea after a ban on the importation of disposable vapes into the country came into force on January 1 this year.
Citing the latest data from the Australian Secondary Schools Alcohol and Drug survey, Ms Chesters said one-in-eight 12 to 15 year-olds and one-in-five 16 to 17 year-olds had vaped in the last month.
She said the problem was real to Bendigo.
"Approximately 80 per cent of young people were using the disposable vaping devices that we are banning," she said.
"These are targeted at children. A lot of these vapes, flavoured vapes, are designed to really attract younger smokers.
"That (data) is also being backed up by what I am hearing from schools, school leaders and parents in the community."
Ms Chesters said the importation ban would hopefully help the crackdown on the "harmful" industry.
She said she wanted to to make clear to young people that vaping was as harmful as smoking cigarettes was and it could have life-long repercussions.
"One thing that I find quite shocking about this entire episode is that a lot of young people think that vaping isn't smoking," Ms Chesters said.
"They are not aware that vaping is nicotine and that it is just as addictive as smoking.
"They give it a go, they like the flavour because it doesn't taste like a cigarette. Before they know it, they are addicted and that is what we have got to stop."
As part of the ban there would, in theory, be a lower stock of vapes which would prevent the number of people able to pick up the habit.
A person could still access therapeutic vaping products as a prescription from a doctor or nurse.
The Federal Government has also pledged $29.5 million to help local health services boost their specialised programs that would help people give up the habit.
Ms Chesters said with the stop of supply being stage one the next step will be working with state and territory governments depending on how successful the first stage proved to be.
"This is a multi-jurisdiction phased approach, wanting to target the importers as opposed to the individuals because you don't want to see a kid being slapped on the wrist with a fine," she said.
"We want to try and stop the flow of vapes into the community. That is why we have targeted the people who are marketing these products and making the big amounts of money.
"It is one of those situations where the law is playing catch up to what is happening in the community and that is what can happen when you have new products come into a society."
