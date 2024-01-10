Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Vaping supply ban in force as MP urges youth to stop 'harmful' habit

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated January 11 2024 - 8:33am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters is urging yuoung people to give up vaping. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello.
Federal member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters is urging yuoung people to give up vaping. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello.

Bendigo's youth need to stop vaping to prevent potential health problems later in life, according to the city's federal member.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.