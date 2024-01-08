Police appeal to public to help find missing Bendigo man Trevor

Police are appealing to the public for information regarding missing Bendigo man Trevor, last seen in California Gully on January 5.
The 63-year-old is described as being about 177cm tall, with a solid build, grey mid-length hair, a beard/stubble and wears glasses.
Police and family have concerns for his safety as he also has an intellectual disability and requires 24-hour care.
He was last seen wearing a green beanie, blue track pants, a top and slip-on shoes.
Police say that Trevor is known to use public transport and may be trying to travel to Queensland.
Anyone who sights Trevor or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on (03) 5448 1300.
