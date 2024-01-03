In-person attendance a must at Bendigo courts after statewide cyber attack

Supreme Court, December 1 to 21, Court of Appeal, Criminal Division, Practice Court and two regional hearings in November

County Court, November 1 to December 21, All criminal and civil hearings recorded on the network.

Magistrates' Court, November 1 to December 21, Some committals that were heard during this period.

Children's Court, November 1 to December 21, No hearings in the date range. A recording of one hearing in October which may have remained on the network

Coroners Court, November 1 to December 21, All hearings in the date range.