Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

In-person attendance a must at Bendigo courts after statewide cyber attack

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated January 4 2024 - 7:40am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some Bendigo matters may have been affected by a statewide security issue with Victorian courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Some Bendigo matters may have been affected by a statewide security issue with Victorian courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A cyber attack on the Victorian court system means in-person attendances at Bendigo courts will be necessary for the foreseeable future.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.