Willetts brings more cup joy for owners

IT'S fair to say expectations were not exactly high when Leichardt's Craig and Stacey Kirkpatrick, their daughter Abbie, and Bendigo trainer Aileen Vanderfeen purchased a seven-year-old maiden, who happened to share a name with a former champion jockey.
But the at times 'grumpy' now eight-year-old gelding Willetts has brought his grateful owners a year's worth of joy, with the addition of a pair of picnic cups.
Purchased just a couple of weeks before last year's New Year's Day meeting at Merton, the well-bred son of Melbourne Cup winner Shocking has since notched up five wins and a second in eight starts, all but two of them on the picnic circuit.
His latest came on New Year's Day with Craig Kirkpatrick in the saddle in the $7000 Merton Cup (1900m), 12 months after winning on debut for his new connections at the same track.
It made him a two-time cup winner, having won the St Pat's Cup (2140m) at Yea last February, a month after he was second in the Yea Cup (2140m).
Not a bad return for a galloper, who'd had a lot more trainers than wins before his arrival at Vanderfeen's East Bendigo property in late 2022.
"He's a pretty special sort of horse. He's been through a lot of trainers during his life - I'm about number six," she said.
"He's been around a long time, he was a seven-year-old maiden when we bought him.
"He's got a good record with us, even if he is a fairly grumpy sort of horse.
"But Craig is very good with his farriering. He fixed his feet.
"We bought him to go to Merton last year, as Craig really likes to go there. He has a great record at the track."
The rejuvenated Willetts - likely named after 16-time Group 1-winning jockey Gary Willetts, best known for his association with the champion Manikato - broke the long-standing track record in winning the cup.
His' win was Merton Cup victory number four for an ecstatic Kirkpatrick as a jockey.
He previously won the race in 2018 aboard Kinjulator for Bendigo trainer Brad Cole, 2015 on Heartofthedevil and 2012 on Initial Response.
His years of experience riding at Merton certainly came to the fore in Monday's race.
"Two jockeys got out in front and just went hammer and tong, but Craig was really patient and knew his horse and set him alight at the right time," Vanderfeen said.
"We set Willetts for the Merton Cup right from the start of his preparation. It's nice when a plan comes off.
"He's had five wins for us now and was second in the Yea Cup last year, so he never finishes too far down the field at the picnics.
"He ran a nice race at Tatura in the pros a month and a bit ago, when he didn't have much luck."
As an eight-year-old, who suddenly finds himself well up in the weights, Vanderfeen said the clock was definitely ticking on Willetts' career.
He lumped 70kg to victory at Yea last month and 67kg in Monday's win.
"It depends on how well he pulls up, but he may retire. He's definitely done his job," Vanderfeen said.
"Ideally we'll give him one more crack at the pros at Hanging Rock on Australia Day, there's a race there for him. He's going to get too much weight at the picnics.
"He's up to about 68kg in the open (picnic) grade and over the staying distances they feel it.
"But he's great fun to take to the races.
"It was just great to see him win at Merton, especially for Abbie. She is his strapper and she absolutely loves him."
The foundations for a big day for the Kirkpatricks and Vanderfeen was laid in the previous race, when Jazzamatazz finished second behind the favourite Alternate in the 1900m maiden.
Hopes are high the six-year-old mare can soon break through for a win following three consecutive second placings at Mansfield, Yea and Merton.
A successful picnic season for Vanderfeen has included four wins and three placings, including three wins for Willetts and one for Deel Of Fortune.
"Considering the small number of runners we've had, it's been a good season. The strike rate is good," she said.
"Craig has had eight rides for four wins and four seconds, so he's doing particularly well."
