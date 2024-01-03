Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Willetts brings more cup joy for owners

By Kieran Iles
January 3 2024 - 3:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Proud strapper and part-owner Abbie Kirkpatrick with 2024 Merton Cup winner Willetts. Picture by Kieran Iles
Proud strapper and part-owner Abbie Kirkpatrick with 2024 Merton Cup winner Willetts. Picture by Kieran Iles

IT'S fair to say expectations were not exactly high when Leichardt's Craig and Stacey Kirkpatrick, their daughter Abbie, and Bendigo trainer Aileen Vanderfeen purchased a seven-year-old maiden, who happened to share a name with a former champion jockey.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.