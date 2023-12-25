Health Department: Elmore water not safe to drink

The Health Department has warned that tap water in Elmore is not safe to drink after an issue at the Elmore Water Treatment Plant on Christmas Day.
Residents are advised that boiling the water will not make it safe so bottled water is essential.
The town's clear water storage tank has now been drained.
Bottled water is available at the Elmore Water Treatment Plant at the base of Elmore water tower.
A water trailer is also available at this location, for customers to fill up water containers for personal use.
Coliban Water advised that the team will be doorknocking to ensure everyone in the community is aware of this advice.
Those in the area can also share this information with neighbours and friends.
The next update is expected by 27/12/2023 05:10 pm or as the situation changes, with the disruption expected to last for several days.
Those who may have been affected by contaminated water please seek medical advice and inform their GP of this advisory.
For further information and for those with special needs, please go the Coliban Water website or call on 1300 363 200.
