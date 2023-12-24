Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bad Christmas: Horrible festive blow-ups from Bendigo's history

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
December 25 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lantern Slide - A Christmas Carol, 'Bob Cratchit's Christmas Dinner', 1843-1880. Source: Museums Victoria
Lantern Slide - A Christmas Carol, 'Bob Cratchit's Christmas Dinner', 1843-1880. Source: Museums Victoria

Christmas has not always been a time of joy in Bendigo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help