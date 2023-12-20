Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Farmers urged to have their say on controversial statewide transmission plans

PP
By Philippe Perez
December 20 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Victorian Farmers Federation is encouraging farmers to help inform the state government in their plans for transmission development across the state. File picture
The Victorian Farmers Federation is encouraging farmers to help inform the state government in their plans for transmission development across the state. File picture

Farmers are being urged to have their say on statewide transmission plans proposed by the state government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PP

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.