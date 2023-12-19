'Menace' drinker bailed after 76 days jail for licensed venues disturbances

Gambling and alcohol were behind the offending of a man who threw objects, kicked doors, made threats and stole a pizza in three incidents over an 11-month period, the Bendigo Magistrates' Court has heard.
Nicholas Howie, 35, who is employed as a forklift driver, pleaded guilty to various charges relating to incidents at the Ibis Hotel in Melbourne and the Brougham Arms and Clogs in Bendigo when he appeared in court on Tuesday, December 19.
These included committing indictable offences while on bail, contravening bail conditions and a family violence order, criminal and wilful damage, throwing a missile to endanger a person and threatening to inflict serious injury.
Magistrate Russell Kelly agreed with Howie's lawyer Madeleine Mein that her client had a tendency to bet or use poker machines, start to lose money, then begin drinking and get into fights.
The court heard that on November 19, 2022 at the Ibis Hotel, Howie - who appeared agitated - knocked over a pamphlet holder and kicked a glass door.
The kick to the door caused a large crack, which cost $790 to repair.
When he was interviewed by police about the incident, Howie blamed his alcohol consumption for the outburst and claimed to have been "just shitty".
He was shocked to learn he had broken the door's glass.
On May 31 this year he attended the Brougham Arms with his partner, had food and drinks and "cuddled on the couch" with her before beginning to bet on the poker machines.
After losing money he picked up a plate and threw it at a staff member, narrowly missing him, then kicked and punched windows, causing about $2000 worth of damage.
On October 4 Howie was "extremely intoxicated" in Clogs when owner Michael van Haandel approached him and called him a taxi.
At the time Howie was already on bail with the condition that he not attend licensed premises, the court heard.
At Clogs Howie took a $30 pizza off the counter and refused to pay for it, arguing with van Haandel, and telling him, "I'm going to slit your throat".
He then kicked the restaurant door a number of times, causing its glass to break and hinges to buckle.
Howie had been picked up and taken home by his partner but was later apprehended by protective services officers causing trouble at Woolworths in Bendigo Marketplace.
When questioned by police, he said he had damaged the doors at Clogs because one of the staff disrespected him, and he had taken the pizza because he thought it was his and didn't realise he hadn't paid for it because he was drunk.
Ms Mein said the 76 days in custody since the October 4 events was her client's longest stint in prison, which gave him "an enforced break from gambling and alcohol".
The magistrate bailed him on a community corrections order, with provisions for drug and alcohol treatment, and the condition he not consume alcohol or attend licensed premises or gambling venues.
Mr Kelly warned Howie not to break his bail conditions by drinking.
"It's extremely anti-social, you're a menace when you're in a pub," he said.
Howie is due back in court on January 25, when applications for restitution will be considered.
