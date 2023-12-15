Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo businesses less likely to fail than other areas (or are they?)

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
December 16 2023 - 5:00am
City chamber of commerce Be.Bendigo CEO Rob Herbert. Picture by Gabriel Rule
City chamber of commerce Be.Bendigo CEO Rob Herbert. Picture by Gabriel Rule

New data shows Greater Bendigo businesses are less likely to fail than other regions in Victoria, but the city's chamber of commerce CEO said it may not tell the whole story.

Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

