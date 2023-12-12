Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Meet the Manleys: central Victorian grain harvesting a family affair

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated December 13 2023 - 7:04am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GrainCorp central Victoria area manager Kyle Manley with his dad, GrainCorp Elmore site manager Steve Manley. Picture by Darren Howe
GrainCorp central Victoria area manager Kyle Manley with his dad, GrainCorp Elmore site manager Steve Manley. Picture by Darren Howe

Steve Manley knows central Victorian grain harvesting better than most.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.