Rob Heinjus resigns as Bendigo Jockey Club CEO

By Kieran Iles
December 12 2023 - 11:00am
It's with a heavy heart that Rob Heinjus has announced his decision to stand down as chief executive of the Bendigo Jockey Club. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
THE Bendigo Jockey Club (BJC) has started the search for its next chief executive after Rob Heinjus announced he would step down early in the new year.

