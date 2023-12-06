Bendigo Advertiser
Parsons pitching for 2028 Olympics after making national debut

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated December 6 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 3:11pm
Billy Parsons is all smiles representing Australia at the Asia Professional Baseball Championship in Japan. Picture by Hiroki Chiba.
Billy Parsons is all smiles representing Australia at the Asia Professional Baseball Championship in Japan. Picture by Hiroki Chiba.

BENDIGO baseballer Billy Parsons has represented Australia for the first time and done so in a country synonymous with the sport - Japan.

Sports reporter

Local News

