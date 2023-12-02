Take a look inside Spilt Milk 2023 as party goes into the night

UPDATE, 7PM from the inside with Alison Foletta and Adam Trafford:
The food trucks are massive and the ground is getting spongy as it hits dinner time at Spilt Milk.
Hope you are cashed up if hungry because the average going price for a chicken burger is $25 (fancy looking, but still, a burger).
There is a big KFC van handing out free chicken and chips, but obviously, your price is a wait in a long queue.
Revellers are still super keen for the headliner Post Malone who will be on the main stage at 9.40pm - stay tuned for a full review at thecourier.com.au on Sunday.
Despite efforts, sadly the grounds are swimming in drink cans even though there are recycling centers.
While people are enjoying themselves and letting lose, there have been no major distractions.
And thankfully, no cancellations thanks to the rain holding off.
Major acts Ocean Alley and Dom Dolla are also still ahead.
UPDATE, 6.20PM from the inside with Alison Foletta:
Peach PRC hit the stage this evening to a crowd of thousands.
She wowed with backup dancers, pole dancing and all in pink sparkly outfits.
But it was her cover of Teenage Dirtbag and Dreams Are Made Of that left the crowd breathless after singing along as loud as they could.
Lime Cordiale, on at the main stage at the same time as Peach PRC had an opposing vibe.
With a more gentile sound - Lime Cordiale played their soft indie rock tunes to another crowd of thousands.
The mud is so thick walking about between stages, it almost sucked Blundstone clean off this reporter's foot.
To help people avoid some of the sticky mud near one of the stages, Spilt Milk staff have put out a single orange cone.
UPDATE, 5.50PM from the inside with Alison Foletta:
Two very different bands have still kept Spilt Milks vibe going.
At one stage, The Dreggs were giving folk rock feels and making the crowd happy with great guitar and a banjo solo.
Then at the main stage, viral star Latto gave dancing vibes with her hits and her backup dancers.
As Spilt Milk heads into the evening, the energy is still going strong.
Medics have been reporting a quiet day but predict it will get more busy as issues with drugs and alcohol become prevalent.
Lime Cordiale briefly stopped its set to get help for someone in the front row and a person had to be taken away before Peach PRC had even started.
UPDATE, 4PM from the inside with Alison Foletta:
A flood of people have continued to arrive at Spilt Milk Ballarat about 4pm as the sun has held out for a hot minute.
CubSport played at the Basquiat stage- which is thankfully under cover. A much more chill vibe to pop rock band Redhook.
The huge crowd swayed to the soulful but electric music. The highlight was when CubSport
The song ended with the couple singing to each other and a pash-driving the crowd wild.
The fun is already too much with some with plenty of people heading to the medical tent.
EARLIER - THE ARRIVALS
"We decided beauty is pain, so you've just got to stick it out," Kayla Defilippis told The Courier as many revellers shunned practical wears for festival fashion at Spilt Milk.
The one-day music festival has already created traffic jams about the city with roundabouts in Cuthberts Road and Sturt Street barely above a crawl, while Stockland Wendouree and the homemakers centres' early Christmas shoppers have become locked on the roads with Ubers ferrying festival goers to Victoria Park.
Fast food options have also proven a hit on the way with drive throughs banking up and The Courier has heard bottle shops have been a go-to destination on the way.
For those arriving, the big drawcard is American rapper Post Malone, who will arrive in Ballarat after performing in Sydney with a surprise guest in Aussie rapper The Kid LAROI on Wednesday night.
The big question is whether he will perform a shoey with more fans in Ballarat?
There are still a few hours' wait until Post Malone takes to the stage.
Festival goers who spoke to The Courier said they planned to stay warm by "running around and partying in the mosh pit", according to Mateo Diligent, who was decked out with friends in their pineapple festival shirts.
Ladies were prepared to show plenty of skin despite the drizzling rain - although some sported clear ponchos or, like Ballarat's Adrianne Keleher and Josephine Williams, Kathmandu jackets were the ultimate hometown accessory.
Friends Briannah, Jaiden, Bella and Callum made the trek from Adelaide to camp a little out of town at Horsham and were making the most of a road trip weekend.
And a festival would not be complete without a Teletubbie. The Courier met Laa-laa, who had been partying all day on December 1 in Good Things at Flemington Racecourse and, with sore feet, was ready to keep the party going.
Security has been cracking down on fake identifications with some festival-goers booted out of the event early.
The Courier's reporter on the inside Alison Foletta says Redhook's lead singer ended their 2.30pm set by crowd surfing off the Basquiat stage.
The sun has briefly come out at 3pm much to the surprise of the crowd.
Anyone on their way to the festival is encouraged to take their mother's advie and go to the toilet before you leave home. Loo queues are busting.
