Lucas Herbert, Jazy Roberts in the mix at Australian Open

A double-bogey on his final hole left Lucas Herbert with a sour taste in his mouth on day two of the Australian Open in Sydney.
Herbert goes into the weekend six shots behind in-form leader Min Woo Lee.
The Bendigo golfer made inroads in his second round at The Lakes, moving to eight-under par overall 14 holes into his round.
However, a frustrating par on the par-five eighth hole was followed by a poor tee shot on the par-three ninth which led to a double-bogey.
He signed for a three-under par 69 to be six-under par overall and inside the top 20.
Earlier in the day, Herbert started brilliantly when he made an eagle on the par-five 11th - his second hole of the day.
He had one eagle, four birdies, one double bogey and one bogey for the round.
While Herbert is in contention for his first Australian Open title, fellow Bendigo golf product Andrew Martin missed out on qualifying for the weekend by one shot.
After a two-over par round on day one at The Australian, Martin needed to go low at The Lakes to qualify for the third round.
Martin fired a three-under par round for the day to be one-under par for the tournament - one shot away from making the cut.
He needed to birdie either the par-five 17th hole or par-three 18th hole, but could only manager pars on each hole.
Min Woo Lee fired a brilliant 64 at The Australian to move to 12-under par for the tournament - three shots clear of his nearest rival Connor Syme.
Adam Scott (four-under) and Cam Smith (four-under) have a lot of ground to make up at the weekend.
Meanwhile, Bendigo amateur Jazy Roberts made the cut at the women's Australian Open for the second-straight year.
The teenager from Belvoir Park Golf Club was even-over par at the halfway mark - six shots inside the cut line and nine shots off the lead.
Roberts was rock solid in her opening nine holes at The Lakes and made the turn in even par for the day.
A double bogey six on her 10th hole - the par-four first - saw Roberts slip from inside the top 15 to a tie for 26th.
She bounced back strongly with a birdie on the par-four third hole.
Roberts made a bogey on the par-four fifth hole to fall 11 shots behind leader Jiyai Shin before finishing strongly with birdies on the eighth and ninth holes.
She finished with an even-over par 72 for the day to be even-over for the tournament and inside the top 12.
Shin was two shots clear of defending champion Ashleigh Buhai, while key Australian hopes Minjee Lee and Hannah Green were nine shots back at even-par.
