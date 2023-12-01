Bendigo City FC makes sweeping coaching changes

Greg Thomas is no longer the coach of Bendigo City FC's senior and under-18 squads.
Despite leading the club's under-18s to an historic first season in the elite NPL1 under-18 division this year, Thomas has been replaced by Aaron Vissers, who returns to the club having previously coached Ballarat City under-21s and other junior age groups at Bendigo City.
The club has also decided to make a change at senior level, with Thomas no longer in charge after coaching the seniors for their first two seasons in State League Five.
The new senior coach has yet to be announced, while Thomas will remain at the club in a role that is yet to be formally announced.
While frustrated at not having a senior coaching role at the club, Thomas said he was proud of what he built at Bendigo City.
"Building the seniors from scratch and providing the juniors with a pathway through to senior football is something I'm really proud of,'' Thomas said.
"What the under-18s did this year - as a regional club - was quite remarkable.
"The club is in a much stronger position now and, hopefully, that continues."
The Bendigo City under-18s played against the most powerful under-18 clubs in the state, including A-League clubs Melbourne Victory, Melbourne City and Western United.
They were competitive in most matches and scored a gutsy win over league power South Melbourne.
Bendigo City seniors finished fourth on the ladder with 14 wins, one draw and five losses, but fell short of the club's goal of earning promotion to State League Four.
Bendigo City FC released a statement thanking Thomas for his hard work.
"Greg has been a driving force behind the club's remarkable progression in recent years, playing a pivotal role in the reestablishment of the senior program,'' the club said.
"As the head coach for its first two years, his leadership, dedication, and expertise were instrumental in shaping the team's formative years and setting it up for future success.
"The club owes an enormous debt of gratitude to Greg for his commitment and hard work, which has left an indelible mark on our senior program, as well as our entire club.
"His contributions have not only elevated the senior team's performance but have also fostered a culture of professionalism within our club.
"The transition opens the doors to a new era at the club and paves the way for a fresh breed of coaches to emerge and guide the team forward.
"We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and the potential for new strategies and initiatives to shape our future successes.
"While Greg steps away from the senior coaching role, we are thrilled that he will continue to be an integral part of our club.
"We extend our heartfelt thanks to Greg for his exceptional contributions, passion and countless hours of work. We look forward to his continued involvement in the club in a new capacity.
"As we embark on this transitional period, we are confident that the foundations laid by Greg will continue to inspire success and future growth."
Meanwhile, in other coaching news, Bendigo City senior player Alex Caldow will coach the club's under-15 squad and Ben McDermid is in charge of the under-14s.
