Eight arrested, $11m in cannabis seized in raids linked to Bendigo area

Eight people have been arrested and more than $11 million in cannabis seized after police raids targeted properties at Dunluce, Kamarooka and Maryborough.
Police seized 1.4 tonnes of cannabis in the raids earlier this week, which also targeted properties at Deer Park.
Victoria police raided the properties as part of an investigation into an Asian organised crime syndicate allegedly growing large commercial quantities of cannabis.
Police said the raids were "an enormous win for regional communities".
The Special Operations Group, with assistance from the air wing, roped into a remote property at Bealiba South Roa, Dunluce on on Wednesday, November 29 at 9am.
The roughly 13 acre property had a number of greenhouses with almost 1400 cannabis plants, weighing about 800kg, at various stages of maturity.
Police said infrastructure was also in place to support the cultivation of cannabis, police said, including freshly dug large dams, irrigation and pumps as well as a large number of solar panels and a generator.
A 32-year-old man and a 42-year-old man, both Vietnamese nationals, were both charged with cultivate large commercial quantity of cannabis.
They were remanded to appear at Bendigo Magistrates' Court on March 6, 2024.
Just after 1pm, police again roped into a 100-acre property on Bendigo-Tennyson Road, Kamarooka, and found greenhouses with more than 1800 cannabis plants weighing about 600 kilograms.
Similar infrastructure was in place to Dunluce, however the electricity was connected to the grid and the metre had been bypassed.
Police said that all of the plants were burned on site with assistance from the Country Fire Authority.
A 29-year-old man, a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, all Vietnamese nationals, were all charged with cultivate large commercial quantity of cannabis and remanded to appear at Bendigo Magistrates' Court, also on March 6, 2024.
On Monday, November 27, investigators from Central Goldfields Crime Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at a Box Street address in Maryborough.
A sophisticated hydroponic set up was located, police said, and more than 250 cannabis plants were seized.
At 10am on November 29 drug squad detectives searched a residential address on Station Road, Deer Park.
A 47-year-old man, a 54-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman, all Vietnamese nationals, were interviewed and released pending further questioning.
A small hydroponic set up was located in the garage at the property and about 250 cannabis plants were seized.
Organised Crime Division Detective Superintendent Dave Cowan said the illicit drugs were worth more than $11 million.
"The arrest of eight people and the seizure of over $11 million worth of illicit drugs is an enormous win for these regional communities," he said.
"Drugs are a significant driver of crime and community harm across the state and remain a strong focus for Victoria Police."
He said the properties had "a number of sophisticated measures" in place to try and remain undetected.
"Organised crime entities living in rural parts of the state who think their distance from the city affords them anonymity or impunity - you are sadly mistaken," he said.
"You will be held to account no matter where you are. It is as simple as that."
Anyone with information about illicit drug activity was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
