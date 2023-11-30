Golden Square wins one-run thriller in Bendigo T20 cricket league

Strathfieldsaye's horror week of Twenty20 cricket continued when it crashed to defeat in a low-scoring thriller against Golden Square.
After suffering a shock loss to Emu Valley Cricket Association club United in Sunday's Kookaburra Cup, the Jets failed by one run to chase down Square's small total of 80 in their BDCA round two T20 clash at the QEO.
Some great bowling and fielding from the Dogs saw them restrict the Jets to 9-79.
After scoring just three runs in total across the 17th and 18th overs, Strathfieldsaye needed nine runs off the final over to win the game with one wicket in hand and youngsters Riley Tresize and Callum Bolton at the crease.
Tresize scampered a single off the first delivery from Scott Trollope, but the star Square bowler responded with a dot ball off delivery two.
Bolton flicked the third ball through mid-wicket for two and then added a single off the fourth ball to make the equation five to win off two balls.
Two runs were scored off the penultimate ball to long-on, leaving Tresize on strike with three runs to win off the final ball.
Trollope bowled full and straight and Tresize tried to blast the ball past the bowler, but Trollope fielded the ball and the Jets could only score one run.
The gutsy win lifted Golden Square to a 2-0 record, while the Jets' hopes of winning back-to-back T20 titles are now gone after they slipped to 0-2.
Earlier in the night, the Jets' bowlers appeared to put their side on track for victory.
The Jets used seven bowlers in Square's 18-over innings and all seven took at least one wicket.
None were better than opening bowler Chathura Damith, who conceded just three runs and took one wicket in 3.1 overs.
Callum Bolton (2-14) and left-arm spinner Savith Priyan (2-28) were multiple wicket-takers, while Kobey Hunter (1-4) and Jett Grundy (1-11) impressed.
If it wasn't for the reliable Liam Smith, Square's total would have been much worse.
Batting at number seven, Smith made an unbeaten 23 off 24 balls. Isaac Watson was second top-scorer with 16.
Left-arm spinner Smith and paceman Jayden Templeton swung the game Golden Square's way with inspired spells with the ball.
The Jets were 0-20 off four overs before Templeton removed Mason Horne with his first ball.
Smith (1-11 off four overs) and Templeton (3-14 off four overs) put the clamps on the Jets and they struggled to handle the pressure of the run chase.
Jets' skipper Ben Devanny was always going to be the key wicket.
When he was adjudged caught behind for six off the bowling of Connor Miller (1-6) the Jets fell to 7-58.
Trollope (1-14) and Matthew Wright (2-18) held their nerve with the ball in the final overs and the Dogs celebrated a win that could help catapult them into the final.
The last game of round two will be played next Wednesday night when round one winners White Hills and Sandhurst clash at the QEO.
