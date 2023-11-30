Bendigo Advertisersport
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Sport/Basketball

Spirit star Griffin cleared to play her second game of the season

AB
By Adam Bourke
November 30 2023 - 3:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelsey Griffin will be back on court for the Bendigo Spirit in Adelaide on Saturday night. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Kelsey Griffin will be back on court for the Bendigo Spirit in Adelaide on Saturday night. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Fresh from their first win of the Women's National Basketball League season, the Bendigo Spirit have been given a further boost ahead of a trip to Adelaide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.