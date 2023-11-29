Bendigo Advertiser
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Browse

Buyers 'jumping over one another' to buy cattle at Kyneton

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
November 29 2023 - 6:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma and James Collins, Barro Group, Gisborne yarded more than 70 Hereford and Black Blady cattle at Kyneton's November sale. Picture by Philippe Perez
Emma and James Collins, Barro Group, Gisborne yarded more than 70 Hereford and Black Blady cattle at Kyneton's November sale. Picture by Philippe Perez

Vendors were pleased with prices bouncing back at Kyneton's monthly store sale for November held on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.