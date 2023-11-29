Bendigo Addy BDCA Top 50 MVP Rankings | ROUND 4

STRATHDALE-Maristians' captain Cameron Taylor continues to set the pace in the Addy's BDCA Most Valuable Player rankings.
Taylor has held the No.1 position following the completion of round four last weekend.
Taylor leads the rankings with 506 points ahead of Kangaroo Flat all-rounder Dylan Klemm on 430.
Another of the competition's all-rounders, Bendigo United's Marcus Magniameli, rounds out the top three with 381 points.
Scoring is 1 point per run, 20 points per wicket, 10 points per catch, 15 points per run out/stumping.
7 - Sandhurst
6 - Eaglehawk
6 - White Hills
5 - Huntly North
5 - Kangaroo Flat
5 - Strathdale-Maristians
4 - Bendigo
4 - Bendigo United
4 - Golden Square
4 - Strathfieldsaye
