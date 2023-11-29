Bendigo Advertiser
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Browse extra

Stepien, Stagg to represent Victoria Country at national carnival

AB
By Adam Bourke
November 29 2023 - 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brayden Stepien and Luke Stagg will play for Victoria Country at the Australian Country Cricket Championships.
Brayden Stepien and Luke Stagg will play for Victoria Country at the Australian Country Cricket Championships.

Bendigo cricketers Brayden Stepien and Luke Stagg will be part of Victoria Country's defence of the men's Australian Country Cricket Championship title.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.