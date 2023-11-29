Motocross ace Nate Hargreaves has the need for speed

Some adults would struggle with the pressure and expectation of competing in their chosen sport in front of 45,000 fans at a packed Marvel Stadium.
It wasn't the case for 11-year-old Nate Hargreaves.
The St Monica's Primary School student relished the opportunity to take on some of the best junior motocross riders at the weekend.
Nate was selected for the YZ65 Cup - a prestigious invitation only event run by Yamaha for promising junior riders aged between nine and 12.
Last weekend, while the World Supercross Championships were being staged at Marvel Stadium, Nate experienced what it was like to be part of the Yamaha factory race team.
He met world class riders, saw up close how Yamaha's professional team works, he had a personalised poster designed that he autographed for fans and got the opportunity to race on the same track as the World Supercross Championship riders.
Nate showed his class by finishing second in the star-studded junior event in front of a packed Marvel Stadium crowd.
"The racing part was my favourite,'' Nate said.
"We had practice in the afternoon and then we got to race at night. Supercross tracks are much harder than motocross, but I got a few of the jumps right and it was a lot of fun.
"There were so many people there. I didn't realise just how many until after the race when I took my helmet off."
Nate started riding at the age of three, following in the footsteps of his father, Brett, who is a talented motocross rider as well.
Nate spends hours training at home in the paddocks of his Marong-based home.
"Dad and I get pretty close now (when we race) in the paddocks,'' Nate said with a chuckle.
After a break over Christmas, the Victorian Championships and the Australian Championships in Western Australia are goals for Nate in 2024.
Motocross and supercross, much like other motorsport codes, are an expensive hobby.
The Hargreaves family moved to Bendigo from Queensland 12 months ago.
Nate still has some valued sponsors in Queensland - Emotion Suspension and Bullet Bikes - but he and his family would love some support from central Victorian businesses to help.
"I want to go pretty far in the sport,'' Nate said.
"I love it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.