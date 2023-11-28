Blog: Wet start to day as heavy rain falls on regional Victoria

Hello and welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's blog for Wednesday, November 29.
After a wet morning Bendigo is in for a top of 21 degrees Celsius, with rain expected to ease in the late afternoon.
There is the lingering chance of a thunderstorm and winds are expected up to 35 kilometres per hour.
Our top stories today, a 19-year-old has pleaded guilty to speeding after he was recorded doing 174km/h in a 100km/h zone, a Loddon Shire councillor has pushed for forums to be more inclusive for parents of young children, and plans for a high-altitude training gym in Bendigo have reached the advertising stage.
With that, here's today's blog.
Stick with us, it may take a minute to load.
