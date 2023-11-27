Former Bendigo Pioneer Eden Zanker claims All-Australian honours

Former Bendigo Pioneer Eden Zanker claimed her first All-Australian AFLW blazer at the W Awards on Monday night, being selected on the interchange.
Zanker produced her best season yet since arriving at Melbourne in 2018, leading the league for goalkicking in 2023.
The star forward nailed 20 goals in the home and away season while averaging 3.5 score involvements, 3.9 marks, 1.3 contested marks, 4.6 tackles and 11.6 disposals per game.
She was the third most targeted player going inside forward 50 this season, and the Demon's trust in her almost got them over the line in a tight semi-final against Geelong.
After finishing second on the ladder, the Demons were bounced out in straight sets, being smashed by North Melbourne in the qualifying final before falling by five points to the Cats in the semi-final.
Zanker kicked three goals in the semi-final from ten possessions.
At 24 years of age, Zanker appears set to become one of the competition's gun forwards over the next few years as she enters her prime, and a first All-Australian selection will do wonders for her confidence.
The girl from Natya - a small town a short distance north of Swan Hill - joined teammate Kate Hore in the All-Australian side who was named as captain.
