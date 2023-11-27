Bendigo Advertiser
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Former Bendigo Pioneer Eden Zanker claims All-Australian honours

By Nathan Spicer
Updated November 28 2023 - 9:42am, first published 9:30am
Former Bendigo Pioneer Eden Zanker has been selected in her first All-Australian team. Picture by Gettyimages
Former Bendigo Pioneer Eden Zanker claimed her first All-Australian AFLW blazer at the W Awards on Monday night, being selected on the interchange.

