State speedway titles a pathway to pro ranks for Morrison

Axedale's Jack Morrison is revved up for a tilt at the Victorian Solo Speedway Championships at Undera.
Morrison, 25, has competed in the open-class 500cc event multiple times, but he's yet to claim the ultimate trophy.
"I finished third a couple of years ago, so it would be nice to win it this year,'' Morrison said.
"It's a very tough division. There's a lot of riders that are based in Poland and England through our winter that come back and race here for our summer.
"You have to be at your best to have any chance."
This weekend's feature event has attracted 12 riders.
Four rounds of heats will be raced, with the top three points scorers earning an automatic berth in the state final.
The next best four riders will race in a one-off semi-final, with the winner to advance to the four-rider final.
The Undera circuit is one of the tightest tracks Morrison and his opponents compete on.
"I'm hoping it might catch a few out,'' Morrison said.
"The plan will be to start well, get in front and stay there."
Morrison, who has been riding since he was eight, said he'd love to earn a professional contract.
"If you finish inside the top four in a state title you get a three-year Visa to rise in Europe,'' Morrison said.
"It helps you get noticed for Australian squad selection as well. The Australian titles are on in January and I'd love to get another go in those titles after racing in it in 2019".
"My long-term goal is to get over to Europe and race professionally.
"There's some big teams in England, but the main place to tide is Poland. If you're doing well you're in Poland."
Without the support of sponsors Morrison wouldn't be able to compete on the state and national stage.
"Elliott Bros Bendigo have come on board which has been fantastic,'' Morrison said.
"Central Vic Concrete Pumping, MTR Motorsports, Condon Street Motors and Morrison CV and Driveline are great supporters as well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.