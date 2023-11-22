Bendigo Advertiser
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Browse

Farmers warned to prepare for potential harvest fires

November 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crews battled a canola crop harvest fire at Murphys Creek on Tuesday, November 21. Picture by Darren Howe
Crews battled a canola crop harvest fire at Murphys Creek on Tuesday, November 21. Picture by Darren Howe

Authorities want to avoid a repeat of a horror 2022/23 harvest season where North West region incidents contributed to almost half of harvester fires statewide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help