Farmers warned to prepare for potential harvest fires

Authorities want to avoid a repeat of a horror 2022/23 harvest season where North West region incidents contributed to almost half of harvester fires statewide.
A total of 17 harvester fires ignited in the North West CFA region, which stretches Bendigo to Echuca, from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, according to the Country Fire Authority.
The number was the highest out of all the Victorian CFA districts, which equated to 41 total harvester fires statewide.
"Unfortunately, we encounter a large number of fires igniting from farm machinery and vehicles each year in Victoria," CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan said.
Hot and dry conditions during Spring 2023 had brought an earlier harvest, which came with elevated risks of fire ignition and spread.
"We are entering a more standard summer fire season this year, so we know there will be a large amount of dry fine fuel ready to burn as the vegetation continues to dry out," CO Heffernan said.
"We know how quickly small fires can spread to nearby paddocks, so it is imperative that our farmers are prepared before jumping on the harvest."
Material collecting on hot engine components in the manifold, exhaust and turbocharger were the most common causes of harvester fires, CO Hefferman said, as he urged farmers to clean down and inspect equipment thoroughly before use.
Farmers were also urged to check the Grain Harvesting Operations Guide before harvesting.
"Hot and dry conditions are a particular concern for CFA, so always carry a water fire extinguisher and postpone paddock work during the highest fire-risk periods," CO Hefferman said
Crop and Farm Machinery Fire Safety
