Farmers warned to prepare for potential harvest fires

The most common cause of harvester fires is material collecting on hot engine components such as the manifold, exhaust and turbocharger.

Make it part of your routine to check for straw or grass build-up, and hot bearings.

Make sure your machinery is free of faults and mechanical defects and carrying a water fire extinguisher.

Postpone paddock work during the highest fire-risk periods. On hot, dry days, exercise extreme caution before harvesting, grinding, welding, slashing or mowing.

The key to avoiding harvester fires is diligence in maintenance such as clean-down and inspection.

During paddock operations have the appropriate firefighting equipment in place. You're required by law to have a 9-litre water pressured extinguisher on hand.

Avoid driving vehicles and motorbikes through dry grass or crop - the risk from the hot exhaust system is high.