Thursday, 23 November 2023
Shoppers urged to spend local during Black Friday sales

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
November 23 2023 - 4:30am
Oliver Birch owner Deb McAliece said her staff spend months preparing for large sale events like Black Friday. Picture by Darren Howe
Business owners are urging Bendigo shoppers to think about where they are spending their money during one of the biggest sale periods of the year.

