Bendigo's Charlie Edwards selected in AFL National Draft

Charlie Edwards achieved a lifelong football dream when he was drafted by the Adelaide Crows.
The Bendigo teenager was selected by the Crows with pick 21 in the 2023 AFL National Draft.
"It's awesome, I can't put it into words,'' Edwards told Fox Footy after his name was read out.
A Sandhurst Football Netball Club junior, Edwards moved to Melbourne aged 14 to attend boarding school at Melbourne Grammar.
He played footy with Melbourne Grammar in the highly-rated private school football competition and made his mark with Sandringham in 2023.
He helped the Dragons win the Coates Talent League premiership.
A sensational second half of the Coates Talent League season with the Sandringham Dragons saw Edwards vault into first round consideration.
The 191cm midfielder/defender averaged 17.1 disposals at 76 per cent efficiency and kicked seven goals across 12 matches in the Coates Talent League.
Edwards is the first Bendigo Pioneer to be picked by the Crows in the national draft since Sam Kerridge in 2011.
He was the Crows second selection of the night after they picked Western Australian key defender Daniel Curtin with pick eight.
