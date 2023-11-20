Bendigo Advertiser
Man who stole bread from Woolies kicked dog in head during theft

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated November 22 2023 - 11:03am, first published November 21 2023 - 4:00am
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A young man charged with animal cruelty after kicking his dog in the head didn't know any better at the time, his lawyer told the Bendigo Magistrates' Court.

