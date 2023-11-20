Grey Cup agony in Canada for Bendigo's Jamieson Sheahan

Bendigo's Jamieson Sheahan fell agonisingly short of achieving Canadian Football League glory.
Sheahan and his Winnipeg Blue Bombers team-mates lost 28-24 to the Montreal Alouettes in the Grey Cup final on Monday (AEDT).
The Blue Bombers led for the majority of the match, but the Alouettes pinched victory with a touchdown with 13 seconds remaining in the game.
The Blue Bombers had one final chance to score and the coaching staff attempted to use Sheahan's Aussie Rules background to their advantage.
Sheahan, who is the Blue Bombers' punter, was used as a wide receiver for the final play, which started from midfield.
He caught a pass from quarterback Zach Collaros and drop punted the ball towards the end zone in an attempt to find a team-mate for a touchdown.
The Montreal defence had the area covered and safely collected the ball and, ultimately, the Grey Cup.
The Blue Bombers had led by 10 points at half-time, but Montreal surged home in the second half.
Sheahan had five punts for the game for a total of 202 yards. His longest punt of the match was 49 yards.
It was the former Strathfieldsaye Storm footballer's rookie season in the CFL.
He was drafted by the Blue Bombers after a successful college career with the University of California, Berkeley.
