Police appeal for missing girl last seen in California Gully

Police are appealing to the Bendigo community to help track down missing 15-year-old Hollie.
The teenager was last seen on Brown street, in California Gully, around 4pm on November 13.
She has been described by police as around 150cm tall with tanned skin, light brown shoulder length hair and a medium build.
Police say Hollie is known to frequent the Bendigo, Cranbourne and Melbourne areas.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station (03) 5448 1300 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
