Monday, 20 November 2023
Police appeal for missing girl last seen in California Gully

By Ben Loughran
Updated November 20 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 1:47pm
Hollie is missing and was last seen in Maiden Gully. Picture supplied from Victorian Police.
Police are appealing to the Bendigo community to help track down missing 15-year-old Hollie.

