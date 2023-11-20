Bendigo Advertiser
Monday, 20 November 2023
Mike Bieleny smashes long-standing Athletics Bendigo record

By Nathan Dole
Updated November 20 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 1:14pm
Mike Bieleny is enjoying a brilliant season on the athletics track in Bendigo.
UNIVERSITY'S Mike Bieleny broke a long-held 1500m record in Friday night's fifth round of Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action in Bendigo.

