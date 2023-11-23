Unique approach fosters a caring environment for clients, therapists and community

Country Therapy's senior occupational therapist Aalia Khan and occupational therapist Elizabeth Jacob. Picture supplied

Country Therapy's unique business model is putting clients first, making work easy for therapists and servicing remote areas.

Senior occupational therapist Aalia Khan was drawn to Country Therapy seven years ago with the offer of flexible working arrangements and the ability to help people within the community.

"I still work in hospital rehab but I wanted to practise in the community," Aalia said.

"Country Therapy offers a boutique model which caters to individual needs. It's a small team with more focus on therapy rather than administrative tasks so it really caught my eye.

"There's a lot of mobile support, not just purely telehealth.

"Nothing is generic, everything is personalised for the client based on their circumstances and goals."

With a bachelor of physiotherapy and a master in occupational therapy Aalia specialises in neuro rehab working with patients who suffered stroke or brain injury. This includes home modification and assistive technology.

Her skills are desperately needed within the community and in regional areas.

There was some apprehension about travelling to Ballarat and other small towns after working in Melbourne but now it's the most exciting part of the job.

"I really look forward to exploring the towns outside of the metropolitan area," Aalia said.

"The communities are lovely. They're very supportive, grateful and appreciate the support coming all the way to them."

Making face-to-face visits not only builds rapport but also places more importance on the experience for the client.

"They are really receptive to recommendations I give them and they really take them on board," Aalia said.

"They make sure they do the exercises because they know I'm coming from so far away."

Country Therapy offers mobile occupational therapy for clients who cannot access services at an office due to distance, cost or physical ability. Picture Shutterstock

Fellow occupational therapist Elizabeth Jacob, who specialises in forensic OT working with participants who are dealing with the justice system, NDIS and mental-health related psychosocial disability, has also noticed the welcoming nature of the regional communities.



Based in the Ararat area, Elizabeth travels to Ballarat and anywhere in between. Travelling to new places is a highlight as she wouldn't generally take time out to visit these areas.

Exploring new areas and being able to deliver services to people in need has been a very positive experience.

"There is a real need for services in remote areas; some people have difficulty travelling or getting in touch with clinicians," Elizabeth said.

"There is a reluctance for people to go to remote areas and provide services but there's a lot of need in these areas. I've found it to be an incredibly positive and rewarding experience in the sense that people are really happy to get those services at their place."

The working culture at Country Therapy further enhances the clinician's ability to deliver services which benefit the client.

With a flexible, supportive and friendly environment the team work together to deliver the best service possible while also developing their own professional skills.

"We can deliver excellent therapy because we not only work face-to-face with recommendations but a lot of work goes into recommending through reports," Aalia said.

"We make sure all recommendations are relevant, evidence based and the latest approaches."

The Country Therapy team meet regularly to discuss cases, share knowledge and stay across the latest developments in the field so their clients get the best possible care. Picture Shutterstock

The team keeps each other up-to-date on interesting case studies and new ways of working at monthly meetings where they share knowledge, talk about challenges and strategies.

While the team works hard to service all clients in regional areas, more therapists are always needed.

"I recommend Country Therapy to other professionals especially if they're looking for flexibility, are passionate about working in different areas and love travelling," Elizabeth said.

"You have access to any resources and support you need plus a team of clinicians you can ask."

