Fired up: The Woodhouse to launch new luxe contemporary bar

The Woodhouse chefs Tony Panetta and Paul Pitcher have been swapping their chefs hats for project management hats, with a new bar set to complement the restaurant's indoor dining offerings.
The steakhouse's co-owners have been renovating their al fresco dining space into a "luxe contemporary bar" which would be open all year round.
"We always found [the space] was either too hot or too cold, which was really challenging for us to put people out here," Pitcher said.
"This was the best option for us that's at a comfortable level; it's not inside the dining, it's still an outside environment although we've built it so that it's heated and it's cooled and it'll be used all year round rather than just three months a year."
Panetta, who built the bar himself, said the pair had taken inspiration from Melbourne, Sydney and the United States.
"We really think there's a little bit of a hole in the market... offering good quality, accessible food and drink and service," he said.
"It matches what The Woodhouse has always been renowned for."
The bar would showcase 28 wines by the glass and more than 300 by the bottle, including local drops and international labels.
There would be a range of spirits, beers and a seasonal cocktail list, with the renovated space also available for small events.
Panetta said changes were coming to the restaurant's menu to coincide with the new bar.
The new bar was set to open at The Woodhouse, 101 Williamson Street, on Friday, December 6.
