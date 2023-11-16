Bendigo Advertiser
Friday, 17 November 2023
Fired up: The Woodhouse to launch new luxe contemporary bar

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated November 16 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 6:00pm
The Woodhouse chefs and co-owners Tony Panetta and Paul Pitcher are renovating their al fresco dining area into a year-round modern bar. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
The Woodhouse chefs Tony Panetta and Paul Pitcher have been swapping their chefs hats for project management hats, with a new bar set to complement the restaurant's indoor dining offerings.

