Police charge Kangaroo Flat teen with nearly two dozen offences

Bendigo police have arrested a 17-year-old Kangaroo Flat boy in relation to a number of alleged offences committed in the two previous days.
The male, who cannot be identified because of his age, was arrested on November 13 and charged with 19 offences including theft, unlawful assault, criminal damage and unlicensed riding.
The alleged offences were committed in the days prior to his arrest when, on November 11, police received multiple 000 calls after teenagers were allegedly committing "swarming" offences.
The teens were allegedly threatening staff, damaging stock, unpacking and firing nerf guns at customers and stealing in multiple business in the Bendigo CBD.
All offenders have now been identified by police.
The next day on November 12 police were again contacted after teenagers were allegedly seen riding motorcycles erratically on Crusoe Road and High Street in Kangaroo Flat at around 4:20pm.
The drivers and passengers were allegedly not wearing any safety gear, driving down the wrong side of the road and having pillion passengers.
One rider was identified by police.
One of the motorcycles was a red 2007 Hyosun GT250R and was later found located that night in California Gully and subsequently impounded by police.
The 17-year-old has been remanded to appear in the Bendigo Magistrates Court.
