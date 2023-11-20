Bendigo Advertiser
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/News/Browse extra

Station One lands courageous Dunkeld Cup victory

By Kieran Iles
Updated November 20 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A POTENTIAL tilt at the Traralgon Cup (1900m) or a trip to Moonee Valley beckon for Station One after a tenacious front-running victory in the $50,000 Dunkeld Cup (1800m) on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.