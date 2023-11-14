Bendigo Advertiser
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Spring Gully General Store slashed power bills - and you can too

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated November 14 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:02pm
Adam Nicoletti in his cafe the Spring Gully General Store as customers Rhys Hobbs and Belle Harrington enjoy a coffee. Picture by Darren Howe
Adam Nicoletti in his cafe the Spring Gully General Store as customers Rhys Hobbs and Belle Harrington enjoy a coffee. Picture by Darren Howe

Cafe owner Adam Nicoletti does not sugarcoat how hard it can be to slash his business's emissions, even as he urges more companies to save money through a new Bendigo program.

