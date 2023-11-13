Batters pile on the runs in BDCA junior cricket

Some impressive performances with the bat highlighted the weekend's action in Bendigo junior cricket.
The under-16A division played day one of a two-day round of matches.
Kangaroo Flat piled on 5-315 off 50 overs against Strathdale-Maristians Orange.
Campbell Hancock and Clayton Smith hit 20 fours and two sixes between them in posting half-centuries.
Hancock made 77 retired off 63 balls, while Smith added 64 not out off 67 balls.
William Slow picked up 3-25 to be Strathdale's best bowler.
Golden Square opener Jake Mulqueen made a well-compiled 57 not out to lift his side to 157 against Eaglehawk.
The Hawks impressed with the ball, with Kai O'Hehir, Charlie Hillard and Jacob Boucher taking two wickets each.
Strathfieldsaye Blue co-captain Hesse Webster made 52 in the Jets' score of 199 against Bendigo United.
Harvey Waters, Noah Willits, Riley Travaglia and Nick Lang took two wickets each for the Redbacks.
Jonty Yates (37 retired) and Harrison Bennett (34 not out) were best with the bat for Strathfieldsaye Yellow in a team score of 195 against Maiden Gully Marist.
Oliver McKenzie (2-18) and Lachlan Douglas (2-21) bowled well for MGM.
The under-14B division completed the fourth round of one-day matches.
Golden Square (6-114) defeated clubmates Golden Square Blue (80), with Archer Brown taking 3-1 off five balls.
Maiden Gully Marist (7-147) defeated Kangaroo Flat (3-131) on the back of good batting from Cruz Dowler (31 retired), Noah Maltby (23) and Jimmy Brown (21 not out).
Strathfieldsaye (6-188) outclassed Bendigo 7-26 in the final game of the round.
Flynn Bollard (28 not out) and Sean Maher (21 retired) batted impressively for the Jets.
The highlight of Sunday's under-12A matches was some hefty hitting from Tahj Peters.
The Strathdale-Maristians Suns' batter blasted 66 not out off 51 balls, including 12 fours, in a total of 6-120.
The Suns won by 22 runs despite good batting from Kangaroo Flat pair Ethan Crocker (25 not out) and Sam Colbert (24).
Eaglehawk (4-131) proved too good for Strathfieldsaye (8-56) on the back of excellent batting from Riley Crapper (28 not out) and George Hillard (21).
Jesse Richardson (3-2) had a day out with the ball for the Suns.
Strathdale-Maristians Orange (1-97) scored a narrow win over Bendigo United (6-91).
Cale Polson (34 not out) hit three fours and three sixes for the Suns.
Hadley Galea (22 not out) and Brodie Barry (21 not out) pushed the Redbacks to within touching distance of victory.
In the final game of the round, Strathfieldsaye (7-94) edged out White Hills (6-91) in a three-run thriller.
