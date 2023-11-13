Bendigo Advertiser
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Man stole $4600 from former employer but is yet to repay a single cent

By Jessica Howard
Updated November 13 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 2:58pm
It's been six years since a Warrnambool man stole thousands of dollars from his former employer in Harcourt but he's yet to repay a single cent.

