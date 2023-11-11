Saints find their man with Scott Driscoll to take charge in 2024

Scott Driscoll is the man entrusted to lead St Arnaud off the bottom of the NCFL ladder.
Driscoll was recently announced as the Saint's new head coach, coming across from Jeparit Rainbow, where he co-coached them to a grand final in 2023.
He has taken on the toughest job in the competition, with the Saints going winless this season.
Nonetheless, the 36-year-old said he was attracted to the club by its passionate local supporter base and promising juniors, with the under-17s making the grand final this season.
"The only way is up," Driscoll told the Bendigo Advertiser.
"I've always enjoyed a challenge, and the club being at the bottom of the ladder didn't come into the equation when I was making the decision.
"I know people in the area, and when I was doing my research, I found we hadn't recruited well in recent years, which hurt results-wise, but I kept being told it's a good club full of great people.
"There's good juniors coming through and plenty of locals, so I think this is a good opportunity for me to develop a young group."
Prior to taking on the top job at the Jeparit, Driscoll was an assistant at the club in 2022 and was a senior assistant for Geelong Amateur Women's in 2021.
With a background in high school teaching, Driscoll has done plenty in the player development space, having coached under-18s and school footy teams.
"I'm a developmental coach who likes to coach the person as much as the player," he said.
"Even at 36, I believe there's growth in my game, so I think every player should be looking to constantly improve."
Driscoll's services will also be utilised on the field, with the former Modewarre and Lake Wendouree player a strong addition to a midfield needing big bodies.
"I'm an inside midfielder as I don't mind the physical side of footy," he said.
"The group is pretty young, so if I can do a bit of the grunt work, hopefully, that will allow some guys to play more outside."
Since announcing Driscoll, the Saints have made a raft of signings, including Bailey Nicholas, who played a game for Port Adelaide in the SANFL.
He'll be joined by midfielders Angus Strawhorn and Josh Willmott from Kyneton.
"I chatted with Bailey (Nicholas) just after Melbourne Cup Day, and he's very keen," Driscoll said.
"He's played at a high level throughout juniors and seniors, so he'll play in a similar role to me as an inside midfielder."
Driscoll said the recruiting team are aiming for a few more inclusions ahead of 2024.
"The recruiting team has been active in the background about identifying what we need.
"We're looking at some mid-sized forwards, and we'll be going after a ruckman to support some tall younger bodies.
"But the focus is also on developing our one pointers while topping up with these recruits.
"I don't want us to be a club that's successful on the back of recruits only."
The Saints will welcome Driscoll at a meet the coaches night on November 22 before the first pre-season training session on November 29.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.