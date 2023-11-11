Bendigo Advertiser
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Saints find their man with Scott Driscoll to take charge in 2024

By Nathan Spicer
Updated November 12 2023 - 5:53pm, first published November 11 2023 - 12:00pm
Former Jeparit Rainbow's co-coach Scott Driscoll has been appointed to the top job at St Arnaud in 2024. Picture supplied
Scott Driscoll is the man entrusted to lead St Arnaud off the bottom of the NCFL ladder.

